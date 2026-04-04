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Harness Engineering: Turning AI Agents Into Reliable Engineers
Harness engineering is how you turn unreliable AI coding agents into production systems. Learn the 4 pillars I used to ship 100+ PRs/month at Amazon
Apr 4
•
Fran Soto
28
6
5
This is the exact blueprint to becoming a highly paid senior developer
Lack the organizational skills to get promoted? Discover how developers can use a RAG Matrix and AI to map daily coding tasks to career growth…
Apr 2
•
Fran Soto
11
5
March 2026
AI Agents Building Blocks
Here's your free ebook
Mar 29
•
Fran Soto
19
5
4
My code was AI Slop until I learned this system
Stop being overwhelmed by tickets. Scale your output and fix messy AI workflows with the three loops: inner execution, middle state, and outer…
Mar 22
•
Fran Soto
26
How to design a career that serves your life
Stop sacrificing your life for the corporate ladder. Learn how to rewrite your career goals and use a custom objective function to gain autonomy and…
Mar 18
•
Fran Soto
16
Scaling Software Engineering with AI
Note: My opinions are my own.
Mar 15
•
Fran Soto
38
4
6
How a Senior Principal Engineer communicates at Amazon
Vague communication kills developer productivity. Master the 3-level framework and RFC 2119 to give precise instructions to both your team and your AI…
Mar 8
•
Fran Soto
63
5
A Day in the Life of a Software Engineer working in Big Tech
I’m a 26-year-old software engineer at Amazon in Madrid, and this is the realistic, 16-hour routine I use to balance Big Tech with my personal side…
Mar 1
•
Fran Soto
29
1
1
February 2026
What's New in MCP in 2026: Model Context Protocol Status, Updates & Tasks
Master the Model Context Protocol (MCP) in 2026 to collapse the M*N matrix and build scalable, autonomous agentic systems.
Feb 25
•
Fran Soto
18
Software engineer's AI stack in 2026
Stop vibe coding and start engineering. Learn the essential AI glossary to build reliable systems with MCP, agents, and rigorous context management.
Feb 22
•
Fran Soto
45
5
Effective habits for software engineers
Stop grinding 12-hour days. Boost engineering productivity with systems, not brute force. Optimize health and leverage to 2x your impact without…
Feb 15
•
Fran Soto
31
1
1
Decision fatigue is killing software engineer's productivity, here is the cure
Software engineers: beat decision fatigue by separating planning from execution. Use the Autopilot Schedule to automate your routine and protect peak…
Feb 11
•
Fran Soto
14
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