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March 2026

AI Agents Building Blocks
Here's your free ebook
  Fran Soto
My code was AI Slop until I learned this system
Stop being overwhelmed by tickets. Scale your output and fix messy AI workflows with the three loops: inner execution, middle state, and outer…
  Fran Soto
How to design a career that serves your life
Stop sacrificing your life for the corporate ladder. Learn how to rewrite your career goals and use a custom objective function to gain autonomy and…
  Fran Soto
Scaling Software Engineering with AI
Note: My opinions are my own.
  Fran Soto
How a Senior Principal Engineer communicates at Amazon
Vague communication kills developer productivity. Master the 3-level framework and RFC 2119 to give precise instructions to both your team and your AI…
  Fran Soto
A Day in the Life of a Software Engineer working in Big Tech
I’m a 26-year-old software engineer at Amazon in Madrid, and this is the realistic, 16-hour routine I use to balance Big Tech with my personal side…
  Fran Soto

February 2026

What's New in MCP in 2026: Model Context Protocol Status, Updates & Tasks
Master the Model Context Protocol (MCP) in 2026 to collapse the M*N matrix and build scalable, autonomous agentic systems.
  Fran Soto
Software engineer's AI stack in 2026
Stop vibe coding and start engineering. Learn the essential AI glossary to build reliable systems with MCP, agents, and rigorous context management.
  Fran Soto
Effective habits for software engineers
Stop grinding 12-hour days. Boost engineering productivity with systems, not brute force. Optimize health and leverage to 2x your impact without…
  Fran Soto
Decision fatigue is killing software engineer's productivity, here is the cure
Software engineers: beat decision fatigue by separating planning from execution. Use the Autopilot Schedule to automate your routine and protect peak…
  Fran Soto
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