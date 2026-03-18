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Many developers assume the only definition of success is a straight climb up the corporate ladder.

I used to think the same way when I just started working after university. Later, I realized that climbing is just one option.

You can step off the ladder completely and choose a path that fits a different life.

I remember watching a work colleague hustle for Principal Engineer titles. This engineer worked late nights and some weekends, often sending PRs at 3 am. I’m sure they skipped family and friends’ events to prioritize work. This worked, and this colleague got the promotion. But the question here is, does this effort-reward relationship work for you?

I noticed there are many paths to achieve a destination, and at the same time, many destinations.

Intentionally choosing your work expectations is the real way to achieve personal happiness. If you want to be the fastest promoted engineer, then by all means, go for it. But if you want to transition to self-employment to get a remote job, to prioritize your life outside of work... then you need to be strategic about how you spend your time.

In this post, we’ll cover a technique to make work fit your life.

In this post, you’ll learn

How to identify the traps of standard career progression.

Ways to rewrite your professional goals.

The problem: the “super senior staff engineer” goal

An objective function is the specific metric a system is designed to optimize.

Your company will define a default one: Work hard, many hours, and climb the corporate ladder. This is fundamentally broken for engineers who want to achieve something different with their coding skills. This system assumes your highest priority is always the company. It ignores your desire for a personal life and family time

At some point, you may realize these metrics don’t serve their actual life goals. Getting involved in every meeting will drain your daily energy if what you want is to finish early and celebrate your kid’s birthday.

This cycle leads directly to burnout. The pressure to constantly be visible causes developers to lose track of their priorities. Even worse, most people only have basic organizational skills. This makes work spill over into evenings. The problem with overwork, besides ending up exhausted, is that you don’t have time for anything else in your life, so you’re always at work.

The technique: Defining your custom objective function