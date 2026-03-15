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Petar Dimov's avatar
Petar Dimov
Mar 21

Scaling AI-driven development safely requires shifting from manual safeguards to automated, system-level CI/CD processes that match the new throughput capabilities

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1 reply by Fran Soto
Youssef Zraiba's avatar
Youssef Zraiba
Mar 16

Good points, many thanks!

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1 reply by Fran Soto
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