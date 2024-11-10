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💬 Interviews

Resume template

Technical Interview Preparation

Behavioral Interview Preparation

Coding Interview Preparation

System Design Interview Preparation

🖋️ Technical documentation

Technical Design Template

ADR (Architectural Decision Record) Template

Postmortem template and checklist

When to switch tech

💼 Day-to-Day Work

Code Review Checklist

Technology Choice matrix

Productivity Workstation (BEST SELLER)

Push-pull system

🏆 Career and Life templates

Yearly review template

Time tracking spreadsheet

Role Gap Analysis matrix

📄 CheatSheets

AI Steering

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