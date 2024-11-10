🎁 Resources for premium subscribers
All the templates premium subscribers have access to, and a preview for free subscribers
You've seen the tips, now get the tools to master them.
🌟Content for premium subscribers
Premium subscribers get instant access to all these tools:
💬 Interviews
Resume template
Technical Interview Preparation
Behavioral Interview Preparation
Coding Interview Preparation
System Design Interview Preparation
🖋️ Technical documentation
Technical Design Template
ADR (Architectural Decision Record) Template
Postmortem template and checklist
When to switch tech
💼 Day-to-Day Work
Code Review Checklist
Technology Choice matrix
Productivity Workstation (BEST SELLER)
Push-pull system
🏆 Career and Life templates
Yearly review template
Time tracking spreadsheet
Role Gap Analysis matrix
📄 CheatSheets
AI Steering