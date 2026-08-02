Strategize Your Career

Strategize Your Career

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Mikey Clarke's avatar
Mikey Clarke
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Argh, yes. I'm a professional web dev and I'd been grappling with these friggin' gremlins for ages. I'm loving your Staff engineer comparison. Wise and judicious delegation was always the real/underlying skill, wasn't it. AI just made all this posh wank more timely and urgent for the rest of us.

Golly br0: the accidental switching thing is significant too, isn't it. Most agent interfaces practically beg you to pokey-poke-poke at Something Else while-u-wait, right? Designing properly deliberate handoffs for all these has been the single biggest upgrade to my workflow this year. Good stuff all round.

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