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Adler Hsieh's avatar
Adler Hsieh
10h

In my experience, AI token as a measurement is usually because there's another invisible metrics "AI adoption rate" in the organization. They try to put AI everywhere so they encourage engineers to burn tokens as much as possible. Coding, code review, operations, inquiry bot, etc. Those who put AI everywhere in their process will win, and help moving this invisible metrics up. This is also where upper management brag how advanced their org workflow is to their stakeholders.

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