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Akos Komuves's avatar
Akos Komuves
3d

I spend a lot of my time improving our agents’ skills and commands. Without the guardrails, agentic coding feels like unleashing the power of 1000 suns at your codebase. You must channel that energy somehow. I didn't know what we were doing was called Harness Engineering, so thanks for that.

I'm about to publish an article on how you can build a test agent (including some code as well!) then next week a more detailed rundown. I can't speak for others, but these are exciting times in software engineering.

Nice write-up, Fran!

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4 replies by Fran Soto and others
Braun Brelin's avatar
Braun Brelin
2d

I built exactly this for Shakti. Shakti is my agent system built on top of openclaw. Everything is in code and almost nothing is in the .md files as I found that they simply get ignored.

you can check it out at: shakti.ai-elevate.ai. If you have questions on how I did this you can drop me a line at braun.brelin@ai-elevate.ai

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