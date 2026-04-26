Strategize Your Career

Strategize Your Career

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Akos Komuves's avatar
Akos Komuves
20h

I heard about this study too. Here’s my take after not writing a single line of code for six months:

1. For any given problem, bugfix, feature, agents can generate you endless solutions that fit your problem description perfectly, but they can be fragile, maintainable, or simply wrong given a broader problem. It’s difficult to spot these, which is why I’m returning to what I used to do before Claude code:

2. I want to write code or at least decide where the entry point is going to be for the implementation. Sometimes models hallucinate, sometimes they don’t use the correct terms in their search tool, still find some place to begin the imp but maybe not the best one. Even though I don’t plan coding entire features, I was at least to search the codebase manually, or do some basic evaluation before I had it over to the agent.

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