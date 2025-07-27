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Most software engineers say they value knowledge sharing. But when you look at their behavior, it’s all meetings, DMs, and tribal memory. They complain when things break, but they never document the fix. They push work forward, but never explain their reasoning. They give feedback, but never the principles behind it.

This isn’t just inefficient. It slows down your team, weakens your technical judgment, and traps you in the “doer” bucket instead of helping you stand out as a leader.

Here’s how I’ve approached sharing knowledge like a Senior Engineer—using writing, structure, and process, not just kindness and availability.

⭐ In this post, you'll learn

Why writing is the most scalable way to grow influence

How overcommunication beats invisible “best practices”

How to avoid knowledge silos and break others'

Tactics to turn tasks into visible team-level value

Red flags that signal a poor knowledge-sharing culture

🧠 #1 Writing scales better than talking

If you want to build real leverage as an engineer, stop trying to explain everything synchronously.

I’ve seen how fast things move when knowledge lives in documents instead of people. After I created a small design doc for a testing traffic issue, my manager called it out in front of the team. Not because the problem was hard, but because I gave the team something they could build on. A reference. A way forward. A decision.

But putting it in writing isn't enough. When your writing is clear, people trust you. When it’s not, they avoid your work.

Syncs don’t scale. Writing does. The moment you think, “this might help someone else,” you’re holding a potential leverage point. Don’t waste it.

💬 #2 Share the thinking, not just the outcome

Most engineers stop at “what.” Seniors explain “why.”

I’ve spent hours writing detailed code reviews where I not only reject bad patterns, but explain why they’re wrong and what tradeoffs they introduce. I know it takes time, but it positions me as someone with judgment. People start asking before building.

Knowledge isn’t just facts. It’s the reasoning behind decisions. Share that or you’re not helping anyone grow.

🛑 #3 Knowledge silos are silent productivity killers

Silos aren’t always visible. But you feel them when only one person can fix a bug, or nobody understands a system enough to modify it confidently.

I’ve seen this firsthand. Once, someone in my team did a fix for the second time. This person never documented the root cause the first time. Another time, smoeone wrote an document by copy-pasting from another one, without checking some of the infrastructure components even existed. These things aren’t just lazy. They are dangerous.

This gets people to investigate old tasks, rebuild context, and reverse engineer decisions because nobody documented their thinking. That time could have been used to build. Instead, it went to forensics.

I remember when I was at university, and professors would write exercises with confusing code to make sure we understood the rules of programming languages... At work, the point isn't anymore to try to trick your coworkers.

The solition is boring: write handoff docs, explain your commits, log your assumptions. It may feel like overkill, but it’s how you make your work compound.

📣 #4 Overcommunication is underrated