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What separates a senior engineer from a junior one?

It isn’t just knowing more frameworks or algorithms. It’s having a mental library of mistakes to avoid. They've seen many ways projects fail, and they know what causes them to fail.

They’ve given names to those scenarios, but most engineers still don’t know this unique vocabulary. Those who learn these terms can describe common pitfalls and anti-patterns to avoid them.

Instead of learning these lessons the hard way, you can learn to recognize them by name. Let’s explore 10 more concepts that will help you think, communicate, and build like a seasoned developer.

🪤 #1 Footgun

A footgun is a feature that makes it too easy for users or developers to shoot themselves in the foot.

Why it matters: Dangerous defaults or overly flexible tools can cause big mistakes fast.

Practical explanation: A CLI deletes production data by default unless you pass a --safe flag.

Strong defaults and guardrails are needed to protect teams from themselves.

💀 #2 Death by a thousand cuts

Death by a thousand cuts is when many small issues add up to a big problem.

Why it matters: Minor inefficiencies accumulate into serious drag.

Practical explanation: Each test takes 1 second longer than needed, each deploy takes 30 seconds longer, and each bug takes a few minutes extra to investigate.

The compound effect eats into time and morale.

🧠 #3 Bike-shedding

Bike-shedding is wasting time on trivial details instead of important issues.

Why it matters: Teams avoid the hard work by focusing on irrelevant things.

Practical explanation: A meeting spends 40 minutes debating button colors and skips the actual data model discussion.

This kills momentum. It distracts from core problems.

🪵 #4 God object

A god object is a class or module that tries to do everything and knows too much.

Why it matters: It creates tight coupling and is hard to test or change.

Practical explanation: A UserManager handles login, billing, notifications, and analytics in a single file.

God objects block flexibility. They lead to bugs from unintended interactions.

💧 #5 Leaky abstraction

A leaky abstraction is when internal details of a system bleed through its interface.

Why it matters: It forces users to understand lower layers they shouldn’t need to.

Practical explanation: An ORM crashes on certain queries because it leaks SQL syntax into business logic.

Abstractions must hide complexity to save time. If they leak, they fail.

🪛 #6 Inner-platform effect