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Have you ever wondered why we procrastinate on work we need to do?

It would be far more efficient if we made steady progress over time.

I've taken on several extra responsibilities beyond my team's sprint work in recent months.

I've caught myself postponing tasks until deadlines loom—a pattern that surfaced recently when preparing a presentation.

In this short post, we'll reframe this situation to foster healthier progress.

Why software engineers procrastinate projects

There are several reasons why we might put off starting a task:

Ambiguity → We don't know how to approach something, so we avoid taking action.

Perfectionism → We doubt our ability to excel, so we hesitate to begin.

Fear of discomfort → Stepping out of our comfort zone is unpleasant. As emotional beings, we instinctively avoid these feelings of discomfort.

If avoiding discomfort has no consequences, then, by all means, don't torture yourself.

However, some situations will escalate if left unattended. Especially at work, we can't afford to freeze in the face of ambiguity.

Why is software engineers' procrastination bad

It's not about time management or schedules.

It's about emotions driving our actions. This is my key insight: We are emotional creatures, and our feelings influence our behavior more than any spreadsheet ever could.

Since emotions drive actions, we need to shift our emotional response to tasks—from the discomfort of starting to the fulfillment of making progress.

Tactics to avoid procrastination

1 - Focus on smaller milestones, not completion

Thinking about the result can be overwhelming. It often seems too distant, with unclear steps and uncertain outcomes.

Instead, focus on a smaller, more achievable milestone along the way.

Group your milestones as steps toward your ultimate goal. Looking back, you'll see how these steps connect and make sense.

It's unrealistic to think you know exactly what's needed to achieve a years-long goal.

By focusing on the next step, you acknowledge that you'll learn along the way. You remain open to pivoting as you gain new insights. This approach also reduces the burden on your present self. You are distributing responsibilities across various milestones in your journey.

2 - Switch to input metrics