How Software Engineers Can Build Leadership Skills
A practical 3-step guide to build mentoring, communication, and impact tracking skills for your first leadership role.
I wrote this article with Gabor, an engineering manager who coaches developers on leadership skills. Together, we cover the software engineering leadership skills that matter most when preparing for your first leadership role.
The core idea: leadership in software engineering is less about coding and more about soft skills like mentoring, communication, and impact tracking.