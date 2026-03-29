Since the beginning of 2026, I haven’t typed a single line of code.

But last month, I merged more than a hundred PRs at Amazon.

I did this by building my own autonomous AI agents.

If you only use AI, you spend hours context-switching and cleaning up “AI Slop”.

You need to design AI solutions.

As I built more agents to work for me, I realized the underlying pieces are always the same.

I call them the “AI Agents Building Blocks”

With this concise ebook, you will:

Free up your time by designing AI solutions

Solve any problem by creating your team of experts

Prevent “AI slop” by creating guardrails

Delegate your work to an AI Agent that takes actions for you

I’ll send you the ebook for free to your best email: