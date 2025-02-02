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Why do some engineers ship 10x more code without burnout?

They don’t manage time—they manage energy.

Most engineers waste their best hours on low-impact tasks like meetings and Slack, then struggle to focus when it actually matters. They end up burning out, slow career growth, and getting frustrated.

Others consistently ship high-quality code, get promoted faster, and avoid burnout.

The difference isn’t talent—it’s how they align work with their energy. Instead of fighting your body’s natural energy rhythms, you can use them to your advantage

In this post you'll learn

How to identify your most productive hours using your chronotype

How to align your tasks with your natural energy levels for peak performance

How to batch meetings and shallow work to protect deep focus

How to use your location to get more done

#1 Master energy alignment

First, figure out when you actually work best. Take the chronotype quiz to determine your chronotype: Lion (morning), Wolf (evening), Bear (day-aligned), or Dolphin (fragmented sleeper).

I noticed that batching my code reviews in the morning made them twice as fast compared to spreading them out. My brain was fresh, and I could switch contexts quickly. But at night, I tried doing something simple like answering LinkedIn messages and realized I was reading slower and making worse responses.

Align tasks with energy peaks:

High-energy tasks: Deep coding, debugging, system design. Save these for when your brain is sharp. Lions peak early (6-10 AM) Wolves thrive late (7 PM-12 AM) Bears align with standard office hours Dolphins have irregular energy bursts

Low-energy tasks: Simple code reviews, emails, documentation. Batch them together when your focus dips.

I also found that batching communication works best when I can quickly switch between messages and resolve things efficiently. If I answer in a scattered way, I just create more back-and-forth conversations that drain time.

These are some tweaks:

Wolves to use blue-light filters post-sunset

Lions to position desks near morning sunlight

Everyone can keep noise-canceling headphones at their station

#2 Optimize deep work & slay shallow work

Deep work always wins over shallow. No matter how chaotic a day gets, blocking out a solid chunk of time makes up for it.

I started reserving a big focus block every day. Some days it was morning, some days afternoon, but the key was protecting it. Without it, my work became fragmented, and I felt like I got nothing done.

Shallow work should be batched. Instead of reacting to messages all day, I get to them when I'm finished with the deep work or I'm waiting a deployment. If I answered quickly with one-word responses, I'd just delay the real conversation. This is about making my responses more thoughtful. It's about going deep when you get to process a message.

Most times, there's some automation that reduces the need for this shallow work:

CI/CD pipelines for testing/deployments

Slack bots to handle common queries

Keyboard shortcuts for frequent code snippets

#3 Take control of meetings & recovery