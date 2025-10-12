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Productive engineers ship faster when their writing sets direction.

If your design notes and tickets are crisp, you get fewer review cycles, fewer Slack pings, and fewer meetings.

You do not need to write online to get this benefit, although it helps. Start at work, write to point the team in one clear direction, write clean ticket descriptions and PR comments, and things will move faster.

“You don’t feel ready to start showing your work, but your work won’t be ready unless you start showing up.”

In this post, you’ll learn:

How publishing weekly sharpens design, debugging, and code reviews

A simple writing system I use, idea log → post → reflection

How feedback loops from readers carry into RFCs and PRs

Writing sharpens your engineering thinking

Writing forces clarity. You cannot hide behind vague words, same as you cannot hide behind vague code. Turning a bug report into a clean repro with steps is the writing version of a minimal failing test.

Publishing beats polishing. If you wait for a killer doc, you never start. Weekly cadence builds a shipping mindset, like pushing small PRs on a steady rhythm.

Each thing you write creates momentum. Once the loop runs, stopping feels harder than shipping. The next thing you want to propose, write a small one-pager to communicate your point.

But don’t think you know everything already. Your writing outputs are only good if you keep getting good inputs in your head. If you write everything with an LLM, the only way to get a good output is with a good prompt.

I made stronger code review comments after revisiting some important software engineering books. Since reading Clean Code again, I spot issues faster in reviews and in my own diffs. The first time I read it I missed concepts. Now the rules click and my comments are tighter. When I had Sam Newman’s work fresh, my contributions to a design review landed better. Constant learning, through reading and writing, creates better engineering.

I also learned that taking action on knowledge takes twice the time of consuming it, and action is the only thing that moves the needle.

Writing creates a feedback loop that accelerates growth

Feedback is the fastest teacher. Comments and questions expose gaps you did not see. I thought I had a solid stance on a topic, then a reader’s reply forced me to check my assumptions and tighten my claim.

The same skill makes code reviews and RFCs sharper. You learn to target an audience, use plain words, keep attention, and remove anything that does not earn its place.

Learning the vocabulary of good software pays twice. It makes your prompts to AI precise, and it improves your reviews of other people’s work. I realized the highest leverage activity was learning the theory and keywords of software engineering, then using that language to prompt AI better. Nobody needs a zero-to-hero AI prompting course. You need the concepts that drive better prompts, better questions, and better designs.

Writing builds visibility and influence

Writing makes invisible work visible. Work logs and brag docs help, but publicly shared documents and comments have higher reach. If you practice writing, handing your manager a clean list of outcomes becomes easy. Contributing to a document that will be read by higher-ups is also easier.

Recruiters and peers will reach out more. That creates real job security. Not because your company cannot fire you, but because you have redundancy, people who know you and like working with you.

I’ve been reached out to about open roles and offered referrals just because people knew about me. Nobody will reach out if they don’t know about you. And that doesn’t work only if you write online or post on social media. You have a public presence at work, too. Maybe you’re not considering moving to a new company, but that doesn’t matter. Wouldn’t you want to have the options and be the one choosing?

The point is simple: visibility gives you options.

Writing as a system, not inspiration