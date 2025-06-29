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Most productivity advice for engineers is tactical. Use Notion. Use shortcuts. Use the Pomodoro technique. But Sam Altman’s edge isn’t in hacks. It’s in philosophy.

He thinks at a different altitude. He works on bigger problems and gets more done without burning out. This post breaks down how he does it and how I’ve started applying his principles to move faster without breaking down.

Sam Altman’s productivity system comes down to four principles: pick the right problem, focus without compromise, protect your energy, and design your environment for deep work. These are not hacks. They are the foundation of engineering productivity.

In this post, you'll learn

Why picking the right problem is the foundation of engineering productivity

How Sam Altman builds momentum without relying on motivation

The energy and focus systems behind Sam Altman’s productivity advice

How to build a productive environment that protects deep work

High-leverage productivity tips you can apply as a software engineer today

Pick the Right Problem or Nothing Else Matters

Speed doesn’t matter if you’re heading in the wrong direction. Altman’s productivity starts with choosing what to work on. He doesn't aim for small optimizations. He targets massive outcomes. He says most people fail because they work on low-leverage ideas for too long.

This forces a reflection habit. I’ve learned that I need time to think about where I’m going. When I skip it, I default to reacting. When I do it weekly, I move with more clarity. I write, review goals, and ask whether my work is still aligned. This is boring but essential.

If you’re not sure where your energy is going, you’re probably wasting most of it. One of the most productive questions I ask now is: "What should I stop working on?" The answer usually makes the next month better. Most of us are already at peak capacity. You can't add something new without removing something else.

Engineering Productivity Starts With Relentless Focus

Engineering productivity is not about doing more tasks. It is about doing fewer things with full commitment.

Sam doesn’t do more. He does less but better. He works on fewer things and commits hard. That gives him leverage. Most engineers spread themselves thin with meetings, side projects, or shallow work. Altman blocks time and protects it.

I’ve learned to use artificial deadlines. I don’t tell anyone about them. I might work late to hit a goal for the day, even if no one expects it. That lets me start the next day with momentum instead of catching up. I used to feel "late" every day. Now I feel ahead most days.

Motivation is unreliable. Momentum is not. End each day with a clear next step and start with focus. I build short lists tied to long-term goals. I rewrite them often. That’s how I avoid losing track of what matters.

Protect Your Energy Like Infrastructure