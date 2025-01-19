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Meetings often feel like a default solution to any problem. But they’re expensive.

When you pull 8 engineers into a room for an hour, you’re costing a full employee’s workday to the company. The cost compounds when those meetings lack structure or purpose.

I’ve been in meetings where people didn’t prepare in advance. The agenda wasn’t clear, and half the attendees didn’t need to be there. These situations led me to a realization: preparation and focus can salvage hours of wasted time.

In this post you’ll learn

How to identify meetings

How to make meetings efficient and valuable.

What’s the alternative to joining the meeting

Why Engineers Join Unnecessary Meetings

The reasons are simple yet harmful:

Fear of Missing Out: Engineers worry they might miss critical context or decisions, so they attend every meeting. Poor Intake Processes: Without clear workflows, ad hoc requests lead to reactive meeting invites. No Ownership: When responsibilities are unclear, multiple people feel obligated to attend.

I’ve seen requests disrupt entire teams because there was no defined process. Instead of batch processing requests, engineers felt compelled to stop whatever they were doing to discuss these live. This spreads inefficiency.

Driving Meeting Efficiency

Start by changing how you handle preparation and execution:

Prepare Before Meetings : I’ve learned that spending extra time preparing with one person beats wasting 10 people's time. Preparation ensures you hit the ground running.

Define Ownership : Assign a clear owner for each meeting. When everyone feels responsible, no one takes charge.

Drive the Agenda: Meetings that meander are productivity killers. I’ve found that effectively driving the agenda is one of the highest-leverage actions for a team.

The Power of Asynchronous Work