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In any corporate job, dealing with bureaucracy is part of your contract.

This bureaucracy often leads to engineers adopting different tactics when handling tasks.

Some approaches are more effective than others. Over the years, I’ve observed them all and decided to give them names.

What you’ll learn

Identify these tactics, avoid the bad ones pitfalls, and choose the best approach to adopt.

The Avoider

The Avoider allows tasks to pile up on their plate.

They don’t even glance at their assignments to make a plan, letting the work sit until it becomes urgent.

When they finally begin, they’re already behind schedule.

These are the engineers who claim unexpected work caused delays, but in reality, they failed to manage their workload.

💡 Is it useful? Not at all. It’s understandable that some tasks can’t be started immediately. But leaving them unattended indefinitely is unproductive. Better to block time on your calendar to plan them than allow deadlines to sneak up on you.

The Blamer

Blamers aren’t interested in completing the work.

Their energy goes into finding someone else to blame for what went wrong. Whether it’s a colleague’s mistake or a miscommunication between teams, Blamers focus on pointing fingers instead of fixing the issue.

This tactic serves as a distraction. The more dramatic they are, the easier it becomes for others to lose focus on the real problem.

💡 Is it useful? Absolutely not. Blaming others won’t solve the problem or move the task forward. It may briefly shift attention away from the blamer, but ultimately, it damages performance and career growth.

The Responsibility Tennis Player

These engineers spot any input required from others and use this to offload the “hot potato” onto another team or colleague.

They don’t realize this work will return to their plate once the other parties have completed their contributions.

In many cases, they block entire projects over minor, noncritical details, switching to something else to avoid the problem.

💡 Is it useful? No. Like in a system design scenario, this creates a "thundering herd" problem. Delaying responsibility will only cause a flood of tasks to come back to them, overwhelming their capacity.

The Router