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Most engineers fall into the trap of choosing between being a generalist or a specialist.

The generalist knows a little about everything but lacks credibility when it matters.

The specialist goes deep but gets stuck in a narrow lane.

Both paths seem logical, but neither leads to fast or sustained career growth.

The generalist is unnoticed. The Technology specialist is someone hard to work with.

What is a T-shaped developer?

A T-shaped developer is a software engineer with deep expertise in one technical area and broad working knowledge across multiple disciplines. The vertical bar of the T represents depth. The horizontal bar represents breadth across systems, teams, and business context.

The T-shaped dev excels technically, but also can collaborate with managers, PMs, leadership, and any other role.

In this post, you'll learn

Why being a pure generalist or pure specialist caps your growth

How T-shaped engineers create unique career leverage

Practical steps to deepen your expertise and broaden your scope

How to apply skill stacking daily in your work

Why Generalists and Specialists Both Hit a Ceiling

Most devs think they need to pick a lane. Be a generalist who adapts to everything, or a specialist who dominates one niche. But both are limited strategies.

Generalists may be useful in small companies, but in big organizations, they quickly hit a ceiling. They lack the authority to solve the hardest problems. Specialists, on the other hand, are respected for their expertise, but they are blind to opportunities outside their niche.

There are high-level engineers who are specialists. But let's be honest, I don't think I'm the best at anything, and you should do the same. Trying to be the best isn't the best strategy because no matter how many people try, only 1 succeeds and the rest lose.

The leadership specialist (non-tech leadership) will be perceived as the angry boss who only cares about the numbers

I noticed this myself when contributing to a document outside my scope. I would contribute with the knowledge from my team building cloud services, and I would bring the learnings from reviewing this firmware document to my team. That contribution made me more valuable than if I had stayed locked into my own lane.

T-Shaped Engineers Adapt Faster Than Specialists

Think of it like an RPG. If you max out one stat, you are overpowered in one fight but useless in others. If you spread your stats evenly, you never unlock advanced abilities. The T-shape is the winning build.

If you put all your points into Coding Depth, you crush certain tasks but get destroyed in the rest of the software engineering work. If you spread points evenly, you never do anything noticeable. These extremes look safe, but both lock you into mediocrity.

Think about the AI trend nowadays. Very few of us were close to AI, but those who add a new AI skill to their character and put some points there to learn quickly will be more valuable than those who stay stuck in the old ways.

Many companies hire based on who can do the job right now. But none of us knows what software engineering will look like in 5 or 10 years. If I have to hire, I'd look into how people have adapted because they are a safer choice than someone too rigid.

The product specialist (PM) will never communicate well with engineers, but needs them to bring their requirements to life.

It's also safer when you have "a software engineer" instead of a "Java backend developer". Sure, that specialist may be the best engineer writing Java, but your company could be suffering from a lack of engineers in the frontend, and there's more value in someone who can always work where there's a bottleneck instead of someone who stays in their own lane.

How Skill Stacking Works for Software Engineers

Skill stacking is a powerful concept. For example, a writer can write a book or scripts for TV and movies. A writer who also knows audio and video production can become a YouTuber. If that same person adds marketing skills, they can not only produce content for themselves but also offer services for others, creating a unique and highly valuable combination.

Now back to software engineering and the T-shaped developer.