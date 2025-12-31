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Imagine this standup update: “I was answering onboarding questions, jumping to a bug in the release candidate, and then dropping everything because my manager pinged me about a new intake”. On the surface, it feels good. Being the person everyone comes to for answers validates your importance. You might even believe that this level of responsiveness is the fastest path to promotion.

It isn’t. In fact, you are likely delivering less value than ever.

I realized this the hard way when my manager pinged me to check a new request, only for me to discover another engineer had been pinged for the same thing. We were both wasting expensive engineering hours on the same task, unaware of each other, because we lacked a clear communication interface. We didn’t have a process; we just had people reacting to noise. To reach the next level of impact, you have to stop seeking validation through “helpfulness” and start building systems that make your physical presence redundant.

In this post, you will learn a proven technique to reclaim your deep work hours and solve the constant noise of incoming requests.

The Problem: The Hero Complex and the Chaos of DMs