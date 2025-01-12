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AI is changing the way we work in software engineering. Routine tasks that once consumed hours of our time are now being automated, freeing us time for “something else”.

Coding itself is evolving into something more accessible and faster, emphasizing critical thinking over memorization. Developers who don’t understand this will lag behind the rest of the world.

In this post you'll learn

How coding is shifting from syntax memorization to natural language programming.

How experienced developers can still leverage their knowledge

How AI lowers technical barriers, opening up entrepreneurial and career-advancements opportunities

Our working hours are highly occupied by undifferentiated work

In software engineering, much of our time is consumed by tasks that don’t directly contribute to innovation—tasks like taking meeting notes, fixing syntax errors, and managing JIRA tickets. Jeff Bezos called this “undifferentiated heavy lifting.” While essential, these tasks don't move the needle on creativity or innovation.

AI tools are changing this dynamic. By automating repetitive work, engineers can refocus on understanding customer needs and delivering innovative solutions. Personally, I’ve seen this in action. I use Amazon Q in IntelliJ to instantly resolve syntax errors. I rely on ChatGPT and Cedric daily, generating test cases, scenarios, and even Tampermonkey scripts. These tools don’t just save time—they enable me to channel energy into solving meaningful problems. This shift not only accelerates productivity but also positions engineers for career advancement.

Software engineers are uniquely poised to benefit from this AI-driven revolution. With coding itself evolving, the advantage is even greater.

The rules have changed

Coding is no longer a barrier to entry. AI tools like ChatGPT make it easier than ever to move from idea to implementation. I’ve experienced a significant productivity boost—tasks that once took hours are now completed in minutes.

This accessibility is a double-edged sword. Basic coding skills aren’t enough anymore. Developers need advanced skills and substantial projects to stand out in a competitive job market.

Everyone’s baseline has gone up.

The good news is that zero to one is faster than ever. AI allows us to create working software rapidly, iterate on it, and gather feedback sooner. This agility transforms the way we build and ship products.

Shift to natural language coding

Coding is transitioning into a declarative paradigm. Instead of writing low-level code, developers now describe requirements in plain language, and AI generates the code. I’ve experienced this firsthand, using tools like Claude 3 to write code snippets, review outputs, and refine them into production-ready solutions.

This shift changes the game. Success depends less on memorizing syntax and more on critical thinking, project planning, and clear communication with AI tools. It’s about explaining the “why” and “what,” rather than just the “how.”

The benefit of experience in the new era

This isn't to say a new grad will take the job of a senior engineer.

Experience is no longer just about knowing how to do something, as proper guidance can enable almost anyone to accomplish tasks. Instead, experience is about anticipating the types of challenges you'll encounter and understanding the solutions that have been implemented in the past.

LLMs make you move faster, but moving faster in the wrong direction serves no purpose.

Experienced engineer will identify the wrong options before they even start to climb those ladders.

Opportunities for developers