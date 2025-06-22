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Software engineering is full of jargon: quirky phrases, metaphors, and shorthand terms that carry deep meaning for those in the know.

While they make communication faster among engineers, they can also become a wall between teams when misunderstood.

This disconnect can cause confusion between engineers and nontechnical stakeholders, leading to misaligned expectations, missed risks, and wasted effort.

In this post, you’ll learn 12 terms frequently used by software engineers. Let me know how many did you know already!

🧠 #1 Premature optimization

Premature optimization is the act of trying to make code faster or more efficient before the actual bottlenecks are known.

Why it matters: It leads to wasted time and complexity in areas that might not even be performance-sensitive.

Practical explanation: A developer might write complicated logic to optimize disk I/O before knowing if disk access is even a bottleneck.

Optimizing too early adds code that’s harder to read and maintain. It slows the team down when actual performance issues appear.

🪣 #2 Yak shaving

Yak shaving is doing a chain of small, seemingly unrelated tasks that are needed to reach your main goal.

Why it matters: It can waste hours if you lose sight of your original goal while chasing dependent problems.

Practical explanation: You try to fix a CSS bug, but first you update dependencies, which breaks a build, which leads you to a new CI setup.

Yak shaving hides real progress. It makes task estimates unreliable and leads to frustration.

🧽 #3 Rubber duck debugging

Rubber duck debugging is the process of explaining your code to someone else or even an inanimate object to help yourself understand it better.

Why it matters: It helps catch bugs and improve understanding by forcing clarity.

Practical explanation: A developer talks through a function line by line and suddenly sees a condition that never gets triggered.

This technique works because most bugs are logic errors that reveal themselves when you slow down and articulate your assumptions.

🧱 #4 Technical debt

Technical debt is the extra cost of choosing easier, short-term solutions instead of better, long-term ones.

Why it matters: It makes future changes harder, slower, and riskier.

Practical explanation: Skipping test coverage or hardcoding values to ship faster can later require painful refactors.

When unmanaged, technical debt compounds. It reduces a team's ability to move fast.

🧩 #5 Scope creep

Scope creep is the uncontrolled expansion of a project's goals or features over time.

Why it matters: It delays delivery, burns out teams, and makes products harder to maintain.

Practical explanation: A client asks for “just one more feature” every sprint, eventually doubling the original scope.

Clear requirements and versioning help avoid this problem. Without them, teams keep building without knowing when they're done.

🔥 #6 Shotgun debugging