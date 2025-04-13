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Every year, a new technology promises to automate away software engineers. Today, the buzz is about AI. Headlines scream about code-generating tools poised to make developers obsolete.

But this fear isn’t new. Not even close. As far back as 2008, tech veterans like Robert C. Martin (”Uncle Bob”) were already skeptical of claims that code would be magically generated. Back then, it was about CASE tools and UML.

The tools change. From punch cards to assembly language to today’s AI, the narrative stays the same: developers will be obsolete soon. Yet here we are. Despite Cursor, Lovable, and Bolt, we are still coding and innovating.

History shows us that automation doesn’t eliminate engineering. It evolves it. This article covers the timeline of software development revolutions. It reveals how we’ve faced similar fears 10 times before.

In this post you'll learn

How software development evolved from punch cards to AI in 10 major shifts

Why AI won’t replace software engineers (and what history proves)

How early adoption gives you an edge over your peers

Let’s get serious about our careers

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Will AI Replace Software Engineers?

No. AI will not replace software engineers. History has seen 10 major waves of automation in software development. Each one triggered the same fear: developers would become obsolete. Every time, the opposite happened. Automation created more demand for engineers, not less.

This pattern has a name. It’s called Jevons Paradox. When a resource becomes more efficient to use, demand for it increases. As AI lowers the barrier to creating software, more businesses want custom products. That means more work for engineers who can design, integrate, and maintain these systems.

The 10 shifts below prove this pattern. From punch cards to no-code to generative AI, each wave expanded what engineers could build. None of them made engineers obsolete.

A Brief History of Software Engineering Automation

Early days: Punch cards & machine language (1940-1950)

The first period of software development relied on punch cards and direct machine interaction. Engineers coded using physical cards and binary sequences. The process was slow, manual, and accessible to only a few specialists.

What people were saying: The work was seen as tedious and error-prone. Only a select group could master this technique.

How people adapted: The limits of punch card systems led to the search for abstraction. This need paved the way for the development of assembly language.



The shortcomings of punch cards pushed engineers to rethink coding methods. Their experience with basic computation laid the groundwork for future innovations. The era set the stage for more user-friendly programming methods.

Assembly language (1950s-1960s)

Assembly language emerged to simplify the direct handling of binary code. Developers started using mnemonic codes to represent machine instructions. This period marked a shift toward a more human-readable form of programming.

What people were saying: Assembly was seen as an improvement but still tied to hardware. Some argued that simplifying code with assembly might remove necessary control.

How people adapted: Engineers started using assembly almost for everything The method provided incremental productivity gains and set a path for higher-level languages.



The introduction of assembly language reduced the burden of low-level coding. The improved readability allowed more engineers to work on complex projects. Over time, the desire for further abstraction grew as demands increased.

High-level compiled languages (1950-1970)

High-level compiled languages like FORTRAN, COBOL, and C brought coding closer to human language. Developers embraced languages that abstracted machine instructions and some memory management tasks. This period was marked by a significant jump in productivity.

What people were saying: The change was revolutionary, though some feared losing touch with hardware details. Critics warned that reliance on compilers might lead to inefficient coding practices.

How people adapted: Programmers shifted their focus to logic and application design. Companies began to see large, complex applications as attainable projects.



The move to high-level languages allowed for a broader base of programmers. It expanded the scope of what could be built, moving away from specialized tasks. This shift paved the way for more dynamic software development methods.

Operating systems, structured programming & time-sharing (1960-1980)

The development of operating systems centralized hardware management. Structured programming replaced arbitrary coding with disciplined logic. Time-sharing introduced the concept of interactive computing, enabling multiple users to access systems concurrently.

What people were saying: There was concern about the overhead introduced by operating systems. The complexity of structured programming and time-sharing was met with initial resistance.

How people adapted: Engineers learned to manage new layers of abstraction. The benefits of interactive and organized computing soon became clear.



This period was crucial for establishing the modern computing environment. The changes addressed previous limitations and supported a growing number of users. The industry's focus shifted from basic computation to enhancing the quality of code.

Personal computers, GUIs, IDEs & object-oriented programming (1970-1990)

The rise of personal computers made programming more accessible. Graphical user interfaces and integrated development environments simplified the coding process. Object-oriented programming introduced a new way to manage complexity by organizing code into objects.

What people were saying: Critics feared user-friendly interfaces might weaken programming skills. Some argued that new tools would cause dependency on automated environments.

How people adapted: Developers adopted personal computing and learned object-oriented principles, applying patterns that allowed software to scale. The industry moved toward creating user-friendly and efficient applications.



This era democratized software development. More engineers could participate in coding without extensive hardware knowledge. The shift led to a broader distribution of programming skills and opened up new career paths.