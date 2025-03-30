Get the free AI Agent Building Blocks ebook when you subscribe:

In my career, I learned that results come from following the shortest path to completion. I discovered that speed matters only when it is paired with the right choice of action. My work is guided by a simple question: what is the shortest path to finding the truth?

I learned early that working fast on the wrong task does not lead to progress. Instead, I focused on identifying the right thing to work on and confirming my approach through quick iteration.

I'm actively trying to develop strong sense of judgment—a code-sense, as Robert C. Martin calls it—to determine the most effective path. Every decision is made by asking myself, “What is the shortest path toward finding the truth here?”

⭐ In this post you'll learn

How to choose the right task and avoid unnecessary work

How to debug and iterate quickly using logs and targeted tests

How to align with peers and validate ideas early

How to use AI and internal resources to speed up development

👉 If this sounds valuable, subscribe so you don’t miss the next article Share

#1 Understanding the shortest path mindset

I believe that knowing what to do is the most important skill. I learned that it is essential to decide quickly and verify the direction before investing more time. My experience taught me that even a small misalignment can lead to a long detour.

There were when I questioned my approach and had to rely on this "code-sense". I remember debugging an issue with an endpoint. I checked the logs and quickly pinpointed the error, proving that a fast, direct approach often reveals the truth faster than prolonged speculation.

I always ask myself, “What is the shortest path toward finding the truth here?” This mindset has helped me avoid unnecessary work and focus on the tasks that truly matter. I ensure that I do not get caught in a cycle of iterating on the wrong ideas, saving time and energy for what counts.

With the example of that endpoint, I was tempted to keep sending requests with different inputs to find what made the output change... But that wansn't the shortest path toward finding the rootcause.

#2 Strategies for optimizing your workflow

I have adopted practical methods to make my work more efficient. I use principles similar to the critical path method, focusing on the tasks that directly affect my progress. This approach helps me allocate my time wisely and cut through the noise.

The critical path method (CPM) is a project management technique that identifies the longest sequence of dependent tasks necessary to complete a project. By determining this critical path, one can pinpoint tasks that directly impact the project's duration. Focusing on these tasks ensures that any delays are minimized, leading to more efficient project completion.

I learned not to overcomplicate my work. Instead of spending days on low-reward tasks, I find ways to unblock my progress. I recall when I managed to send two change requests in parallel. One was for one layer of the code, the other for another. This prevented me from being stuck. It also proves the point of modularizing your code and minimizing coupling between them.

I keep communication direct and timely. I often validate ideas with the person who provided feedback before developing a full solution. I've seen this habit saving many engineers from investing time in work that might need major revisions later. I have seen that clear, upfront alignment leads to faster, more accurate outcomes.

#3 Practical approaches for rapid career growth