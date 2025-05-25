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Hi everyone, Fran here 👋

Today’s article is the result of a collaboration with Daniil Shykhov, a software engineer at WiX and author of the newsletter Growth Algorithm.

This isn’t about tips and tricks. It’s about making a shift from purposeless motion to meaningful actions.

From planning your day to transforming your direction.

I’ll leave you with Daniil’s words. Read until the end to see our joint conclusions

Let’s dive in!

You've done this before.

Bought a planner. Wrote a to-do list. Made a morning routine. Maybe even color-coded your week.

It felt good. You felt in control. Like you had your life together.

But a month later?

You're still stuck. Still scrolling. Still feeling behind.

Why?

Because a plan isn't a strategy. And confusing the two is why most engineers stay stuck.

The Busy Trap

Planning is easy. Wake up earlier. Drink more water. Apply to 5 jobs a day. Read for 30 minutes.

It feels like action. But it's just structure.

It's what you're doing, not why you're doing it.

That's the trap.

Ever notice how the most organized engineers aren't always the most successful?

Ever wonder why some engineers seem to accomplish more with less effort?

The difference isn't better planning. It's better strategy.

From Motion to Meaning

Strategy asks harder questions:

Who do I want to become?

What future is worth working for?

What game am I playing - and how do I win at it?

Strategy gives your day direction. It turns motion into meaning. Tasks into tactics.

Without it? You're just managing your time, not changing your life.

Think about this:

You can plan a morning routine. But without a strategy, you'll still dread getting up.

You can plan to apply to 20 jobs. But if you don't know what makes you stand out, you're just blending in.

You can plan to "work harder." But if you're climbing the wrong ladder, it won't matter how fast you move.

The Surprising Shift

A plan is about control. A strategy is about belief.

A plan says: "I'll wake up at 6am." A strategy says: "I'm becoming someone who leads."

A plan says: "I'll read more books." A strategy says: "I'm learning how to think clearly so I can build the life I want."

One gives you tasks. The other gives you direction.

Most engineers spend years perfecting their plan while never developing a strategy.

They get really good at climbing hills that lead nowhere.

The Self-Deception

We cling to plans because they're comfortable. They give us the illusion of progress.

Check a box. Feel accomplished. Repeat.

But here's the hard truth: The world rewards results, not effort.

No one cares how organized your planner is. They care what you can do, create, and become.

Strategy focuses on that end result. The impact. The transformation.

From Planner to Strategist

So how do you create a personal strategy?