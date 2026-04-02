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I spent my early years in the software industry thinking that the more code I shipped, the higher salary I’d get.

I thought that putting in the hours would automatically lead to career progression.

I was wrong and ended up feeling completely stuck in the same position.

I realized I was good at the exact same things I had been doing the year before. I also had the exact same gaps in my skill set. Writing code isn’t the only requirement to move up the ladder.

I had to change my approach completely. I stopped being just a developer who executes the same routine every day. I became an organized professional who plans ahead of time to generate the right evidence for career advancement.

Today, we’ll learn about a technique commonly used for KPI management. We’ll apply it to the KPIs for our growth.

There’s also a template at the end to start applying it right now.

In this post, you’ll learn

How to stop doing only the routine tasks your team needs.

How to measure your career progress.

How to use AI to reclaim your time for high-leverage work.

Problem statement:

Many developers today face a core problem that keeps them from advancing: What got you here won’t get you there.

This happens because they lack the organizational skills to align their daily work with actual promotion criteria.

Simply executing routine tasks is not enough to show senior/staff-level impact. You end up doing the tasks the team needs done instead of the tasks you need for your career growth.

Don’t get me wrong, you should not complain or refuse to do your job. In the end, they pay you for that. But you have to be a bit selfish and bold to be the driver of your growth.

Simply offer yourself for the tasks that actually matter for your progression. Nobody else is thinking about what is best for you, so you have to take charge of your own trajectory.

I’ve offered myself for things and got a “no“ for an answer. Not because someone had also offered, but because they wanted to give it to someone else. That’s fine, you can go to sleep without regrets.

The important part is to never stop taking action.

The technique: