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Big thanks to Paddle for putting this together. This post is about how to code with AI, but to learn how to get users and monetize, I’ll join Paddle’s August 27th session for practical steps to reach 1,000 users. See you inside.

You're already using AI to write code faster, but is it making you a better engineer? The difference between a mid-level and a senior developer will be more about how they use AI to build robust, maintainable software.

Relying only on basic "vibe coding" (Prompt Engineering) is fast for small tasks but hits a wall on complex projects. New IDEs like Amazon's Kiro are adopting what's called Spec-Driven Development.

The most successful engineers are becoming "bilingual", using these two approaches. Knowing when to use each is the new superpower for career growth.

In this post, you'll learn

What spec-driven development is and how it differs from prompt engineering

When to use spec coding vs vibe coding on real projects

How to structure your prompts and specs to reduce AI hallucinations

A tool comparison: Cursor, Amazon Kiro, GitHub Copilot, and more

What Is Spec-Driven Development?

Spec-driven development (also called spec coding or spec engineering) is an approach where you write a specification, with its user stories, acceptance criteria, and a technical design, before asking AI to generate any code. The AI builds from your spec rather than from a freeform prompt, which reduces hallucinations and produces code that matches your intent on the first pass.

This is the opposite of vibe coding, where you prompt an AI conversationally and iterate on whatever it produces. Spec-driven development front-loads the thinking so the AI has clear constraints, much like how engineering teams write design docs before writing code.

Prompt Engineering: The Vibe Coding Approach

Some people call this vibe coding. I disagree. Vibe coding is when you blindly trust AI and run git push --force without reviewing. That’s not what we’re doing here. At least not all the time.

Prompt engineering is conversational. You’re not planning a perfect solution. You’re throwing a scoped request and iterating based on the result. You use inline commands like “refactor this” or “add a check for null values,” and the AI edits directly in your code.

I’ve seen this approach work best when you keep a sharp prompt. Some people just type “add tests” and expect magic. I’ve seen that investing extra time into crafting the right prompt pays off later, especially for repeated workflows like reviews or unit test generation.

It's like catching a bug in a code review vs catching the same bug in production. The later you have to change the approach, the more costly it is.

Prompt-driven development is fast, but fragile. For scoped tasks, it’s great. I think we'll see more and more often that the small comments in code reviews get addressed by the AI before pushing, removing the human from the loop. You move quickly, but the logic behind your decisions stays in your IDE's chat window, instead of sharing with your team.

Spec Engineering: The Spec-Driven Development Approach

Spec-driven development flips the process. Instead of prompting for code, you prompt for a plan.

You ask the AI to write a spec: user stories, acceptance criteria, high-level design, and a task list. Then you review it. Only after you're satisfied with the plan do you ask it to generate the actual implementation.

Basically it’s what software engineering teams do: You don't write code before aligning with your team and dependencies on the architecture of your system and the interfaces exposed.

This model clicked for me after reading Jordan Cutler’s post on using Cursor in “Ask” mode to generate a plan, and “Agent” mode to execute it. He was simulating spec-driven workflows inside a prompt-first editor. That hack worked, he just saw it by experience. But now tools like Amazon Kiro have baked-in support for spec mode with proper docs and versioned artifacts. It’s no longer a "good practice" when prompting, it's a feature in some IDEs.

The future of spec engineering involves treating specifications as code, versioned alongside the source for complete auditability. This enables traceability links between tasks, code commits, and tests.

That said, spec-driven development isn’t free. Writing a spec to change a button color is overhead. I only use spec coding when the cost of AI generating wrong code is high, when building a new service, designing an API, or working on something that’ll stick around for years. In those cases, the upfront time pays for itself.

When to Use Prompt Engineering vs Spec-Driven Development

We don’t have to pick a side. We’ll use both, depending on the scope.

If I’m fixing a bug or adjusting a single function, I go prompt-first. It’s fast and good enough. If I’m designing a new feature or writing something other people will depend on, I go spec-first. That’s how I avoid rework and confusion.

I saw recently a post by Raul Junco with a timeline of moments that defined code quality forever. The last item was 2023’s introduction of AI Coding Assistants. I think 2025-2026 will be the time we introduce versioned AI specs to our code.

What’s changing right now is that LLMs are starting to auto-select the approach. The recently launched GPT-5 chooses between a one-shot suggestion or kick off its reasoning process. The decision layer is shifting from the user to the tool, and I expect IDEs to implement this soon to choose.

For now we have to choose, so here’s how I think about it:

Use prompt engineering when the task is small, solo, or uncertain. You’re exploring, not committing.

Use spec-driven development when the task is big, collaborative, or critical. You need alignment, not speed.

Nothing has changed from the old software engineering days without AI. You wouldn't write a document to change the color of a button, but you may write it to align with your team and dependencies what format and data should be in an event's payload or an API.

AI Coding Tools: Prompt-First vs Spec-First Editors

The ecosystem is splitting in two: prompt-first tools for fast iteration and spec-first tools for structured development. Each has its place. I use both daily.

I have included this tool map of different tools and features. I have used Cursor, Kiro and Github Copilot extensively, the rest come from reading how other people use it.