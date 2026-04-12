Strategize Your Career

Strategize Your Career

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Goetz Kohlberg's avatar
Goetz Kohlberg
13hEdited

I read this - and seriously have to ask - what was the whole industry doing for the past years?

Because I sat down 2 month ago and implement all that - yes ALL - into www.sidjua.com

The FIRST and ONLY tool that has build governance inside its foundation!

For me security is NOT just a "security patch"!

Actually on github is V1.0.1 - its a proof of concept but not fully working.

I will release V1.1 in the coming days - with more functionality - and I will start using SIDJUA personally with my development team plus a few more teams - all are made of AI Agents!

Sidjua has all you mention in the arctice, plus more ENTERPRISE customers demand!

Full audit trails, configurable budgets per agent, project, division.

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