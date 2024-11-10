Get the free AI Agent Building Blocks ebook when you subscribe:

One of the most draining situations for an engineering team is having to revisit previously made decisions over and over.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s important to challenge the status quo when there’s data backing a new argument. Improvement is what we want. But if every decision becomes an argument, due to team members taking sides or past choices always being questioned, you can’t make progress.

As the person responsible for some of these decisions, it’s exhausting to be just a few weeks away from a launch, only to have choices made months ago re-evaluated.

Luckily, there’s a solution: Architectural Decision Records (ADRs). ADRs provide a structured way to document and share decisions, reducing redundant discussions and establishing a strong foundation for the team.

The goal is to save your team’s cognitive bandwidth for solving new problems, not rehashing old ones.

In This Post, You’ll Learn:

What an Architectural Decision Record (ADR) is

Why documenting architectural decisions is vital for engineering teams

Key components of an effective ADR

How ADRs improve team alignment and reduce unnecessary rework

Tips for writing clear, actionable ADRs

Paid subscibers get access to full history of articles, one exclusive article per month, and all the templates shared through 50+ articles

What is an Architectural Decision Record?

An Architectural Decision Record (ADR) is a document that captures critical architectural decisions in a structured, easy-to-reference format. Each ADR focuses on a single decision, detailing the options considered, decision-makers involved, relevant context, pros and cons, and ultimately, the final choice.

This record acts as a snapshot in time, illustrating not just what decision was made but why it was made.

Why does an Architectural Decision Record matter?

It’s about preserving both the what and the why. By capturing the context and reasoning behind each decision, ADRs allow future engineers to understand the rationale without the decision-makers being present.

Aligning Teams and Reducing Rework with ADRs

ADRs help align teams.

When decision histories are transparent and accessible, engineers can make informed adjustments without reopening past discussions. ADRs are like a map, showing the path that led to the current architecture and making it easier for the team to move forward confidently.

Imagine there were no ADRs or documentation in place.

Without them, engineers would waste hours re-evaluating previous choices, face unclear direction, and engage in redundant discussions. Documenting and formalizing decisions significantly reduces the likelihood of revisiting closed topics, saving time and energy.

By reducing rework, teams gain bandwidth to focus on new projects and increase overall productivity.

Leveling Up Discussions with Data-Driven Arguments