Get the free AI Agent Building Blocks ebook when you subscribe:

Debugging something broken is hard, boring, and tedious.

Many people would approach this like kids approach math problems. You hold your head with your hand. You write numbers on the paper without understanding why…

I suggest something better: Approach debugging like a scientist working in a lab.

#1 - A scientist would read the work of other researchers, rather than reinvent the wheel

When debugging a problem, don’t assume you are the first human on earth facing this kind of issue.

If you have a problem at hand, check forums like stack overflow. Check your company’s Slack channels. Also, check in search engines and LLMs.

And when you don’t have a problem at hand, keep up to date reading about the problems other companies are facing. The problems other teams in your company are facing…

Books are one of the best ways to learn patterns of what many companies face. In the system design space, I recommend the books of Alex Hu: Volume 1, Volume 2, ML system design book

#2 - A scientist would formulate questions, both from their work and others' work.

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results - Albert Einstein.

Why would you keep building your project, hoping for something to go different this time?

Instead, formulate questions from the error logs and draft different hypotheses of what could be happening.

#3 - A scientist would work systematically on proving or rejecting these hypotheses.

Once you have a question, you want an answer to it.

And like a scientist wouldn’t do experiments on humans directly, you may not be able to experiment on production.

Find your testing ground, such as a lower environment, A/B testing in prod or doing a Proof of Concept.

You don’t make many assumptions, but work based on data you have collected

#4 - A scientist wouldn’t stay silent for months in their lab. They would soundproof their work with peers