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The traditional approach to career growth is slow and passive.

Career growth isn't about working harder—it's about working with the right people and systems.

Most engineers rely only on self-learning or generic advice, missing structured support.

The best engineers take an intentional approach, leveraging mentors, coaches, and real-world experiences.

In this post you'll learn

The difference between teachers, coaches, mentors, and consultants

Why mentoring works best when sharing experiences, not instructions

How to connect technical growth to personal goals

How to use mentorship effectively for long-term growth

#1 The 4 key roles that will accelerate your career

Teachers: Learning the fundamentals

Teachers provide structured knowledge through books, courses, and bootcamps. They help you build strong foundations, making them useful for beginners or when transitioning to a new skill.

If you want to master Kubernetes in 8 weeks, take a structured cloud architecture course.

Coaches: Improving performance through feedback

Coaches refine performance through structured practice and accountability. They fix code review habits, improve meeting communication, or set accountability for leadership goals. Unlike teachers, they focus on how you work, not what you know.

Coaching works well in short to medium-term engagements where you need consistent feedback.

Mentors: Guiding your long-term career path

Mentors share their experiences to help you navigate career challenges. They provide insights into both technical and non-technical growth. A senior engineer mentoring you on how to get promoted is a good example.

I see my mentor as someone very simlar to me, just a few years ahead of me. And I know my mentee sees the same in me.

Unlike teachers or coaches, mentorship is about long-term navigation—career pivots, office politics, and work-life balance.

Consultants: Solving specific career problems

Consultants provide expert advice for targeted challenges like resume reviews, salary negotiation, and interview prep. These are quick, high-impact engagements.

You can hire a consultant to optimize your resume for better job opportunities. The consultant won't worry about you learning, they will get the job done for you.

If you need results, not a relationship, hire a consultant.

#2 Mentoring is all about the experience

Reflection vs. external feedback

Your own perspective is limited. Others can spot lessons you might miss. Instead of assuming what you did right or wrong, share your story and let others extract insights.

When mentoring, don’t prescribe solutions. Instead of "Do X," say "When I faced Y, I used Z. What parts apply here?"

A mentor isn’t someone who imposes methods. They listen, share relevant experiences, and let you extract insights.

When my mentee asked about driving cross-team initiatives, I didn’t teach him to “lead meetings”. I didn't research about communication to teach about it. Instead, I shared how I once escalated operational concerns in another team's design and drove a change by sharing changes we did in my team to improve those aspects. My mentee identified parallels to his project and took action in those.

Growth through experience, not just knowledge

Career growth doesn’t come from waiting until you "know everything." Identify the first actionable step and start moving. What’s the first tiny experiment you can run?

At work, I saw this firsthand. Driving improvements on an initiative that got escalated to the CTO didn’t start as a strategized high-stakes move. It started with making small suggestions and improvements to another team’s design.

The importance of process over outcomes

Good leaders don’t just push for results—they evaluate how teams approach problems. Failures are part of the process.

When a team misses a deadline, the key question isn't: "Did we fail?" but "Did we anticipate this failure scenario?" If not, let’s map risks better next time.

Connect growth to personal goals

In my 1:1s with my mentee, we talk about career growth, his projects, and promotions—but also about personal finance and investing.

A promotion and higher salary don’t just impact work; they connect to personal goals like buying a home or investing more money.

#3 Build systems, not just skills

Goal setting with a clear direction