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Adler Hsieh's avatar
Adler Hsieh
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A reasonable action from companies during layoff is that even if they let go an entire team, they should move the effective ones to another team for better resource allocation. But clearly that’s not how they usually do. Laying off an entire team is easier than spending time choosing who to let go.

it’s really not our fault if we are laid off!

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