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My First Attempt at Creating a Design Review Group in a 40-Engineers Organization

I was part of a design review group in my previous organization. It was tough to get in. I had to go through 10 reviews onboarding to become a member.

When I switched organizations, I wanted to create something similar.

However, I couldn’t enforce this onboarding process because. By definition, a group can’t exist with just one person 🤷

Initially, I handled everything myself: setting up the group, pre-reading documents, running meetings, and taking notes.

I thought it was a good idea to make it easy for people to join as reviewers.

But the outcome wasn’t what I expected—most reviewers didn’t join the meetings regularly.

Why having skin in the game matters

Think about it: who’s more likely to hit the gym: someone gifted a lifetime membership or someone paying for it monthly? The people paying the membership will go to justify their investment.

This same principle applies to work. Companies compensate employees with stocks for a reason—it increases their sense of ownership and commitment.

I can keep providing examples, but you already got the point. You are committed to what costs you an effort.

Sense of belonging to the organization was also able to encourage voluntary employee behavior in supporting organizational success. This is possible because the sense of belonging to the target reflects one’s self-identity, which needs to be protected and developed. - Pierce, J. L., Kostova, T., & Dirks, K. T. (2001). Toward a theory of psychological ownership in organizations

My Second Attempt with the Design Review Group