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I finished uni better than average without longer hours. Two years in person, two remote because of the pandemic. I learned fastest when I controlled my schedule during those last two years. Remote let me rewatch hard parts, skip easy parts, take a break, and come back sharper.

Here is the gap I saw: Most students and many junior engineers drown in tutorials and pretty notes. They only ship localhost demos to show professors because it’s mandatory, not real code on things that are useful. They copy from Stack Overflow (from ChatGPT now) without understanding trade-offs. That keeps them busy, but they don’t learn.

If you want to move faster than your peers, you need a simple system. This post is about how a student becomes a productive engineer whom managers trust.

In this post, you’ll learn

How to replace passive tutorials with fast variations you can ship.

How to use mental models to reason about trade-offs before coding.

How to practice on purpose with short loops and debugging drills.

How to grow one project through levels until it runs in the wild.

Learn by doing, not watching

It’s simple, if I wanted to play NBA, I’d have to both play a lot of basketball and learn from the best. With coding, it’s the same.

Watch a small tutorial, then build a different app with the same principles. Do not copy the repo, do not copy line by line. Change the domain, the data, or the constraints. If the tutorial is a TODO app, build a wishlist.

You’ll learn faster with your hands than with your eyes.

Design your own friction. Add someone feature you do not know yet. Without checking how to implement a certain UI component or a login, think about how you could do it.

Stay on the edge of your knowledge. I can’t write here “the perfect project to learn” because that depends on you: Your current level, your interests.

Minimize notes, maximize code. Write about concepts, mental models, snippets, and short explanations... When I was a student, I uploaded solved exercises and theory summaries. It costs time that should have gone into coding. Today, you can google or ask AI anytime, so let code be your source of truth.

Build a lightweight feedback loop. Chat from time to time with two or three people. Show a working slice and one bug you cannot solve. Ask for some suggestions. Talk about programming with people: News, a trick you found, or a mistake you made.

Immerse your inputs. Swap a few hours of entertainment for programming media. Follow one Twitch stream or YouTube series where someone reads and refactors code live. In my fourth year I started watching programming content. The same way that learning English or Spanish accelerates when you read and listen things in that language, your engineering fluency grows when you consume content about that.

2) Understand why, not just what