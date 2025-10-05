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I used to think feedback was a chore for performance reviews. I thought about it like a tax to pay every year rather than a tool to help my team ship faster. What finally clicked was this simple idea. The goal is a change in behavior without triggering identity defenses. We work with people, not robots, and people do their best work when they feel safe.

Once, I received the feedback that I was hard to work with. It landed like an attack on my identity as a productive software engineer. One manager said it after a sprint where I wrote sharply to cut back and forth in Slack and unblock a decision. I was optimizing for speed. He read it as a personality flaw. I shut down and challenged it: “This is who I am”.

A different manager changed everything. He began by naming times I had been proactive and built consensus in the room, being a productive engineer and easy to work with. Then he isolated a single behavior that had slipped in recently and proposed one tiny next step with a check-in. I felt safe and capable. I started improving because my brain did not feel under attack. I just had to do what I already knew how to do in another context

This article turns that turning point into a usable system. It is a practical way to give feedback to software engineers that focuses on behavior change without identity threats. You can use it in code reviews, 1:1s, and postmortems.

Identity safe feedback.

This pattern is short, and it works. When you use it, you reduce defensiveness and increase the odds that the next attempt goes better.

Anchor to what was true and good

Start with…