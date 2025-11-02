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Software engineers feel constantly busy but rarely impactful. Slack pings, review requests, and ad-hoc asks fill your day before you even start coding. Traditional advice like “say no” or “set boundaries” doesn’t fix the problem. It only creates pressure that it’s your fault.

The real solution is a system. With a push-pull system, you let work be pushed into a visible backlog, but you pull what matters based on impact and alignment with your manager. You stop reacting and start operating like a professional who manages their throughput.

In this post, you’ll learn

Why constant interruptions destroy your focus and growth

How the push-pull system gives you back control of your work

How to batch, frontload, and schedule tasks efficiently

How to handle ad-hoc requests without burning bridges

How to make your impact visible to your manager

The hidden cost of constant interruptions

Constant interruptions kill deep work. When your day fills with pings, meetings, and small tasks, you lose the mental space needed for real problem-solving. Context switching creates invisible friction that compounds.

I once had three 1:1s scattered across a day, plus a few “quick” requests from my manager. By the end, I had touched five different topics and made progress in none. After that…