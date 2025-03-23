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Most engineers fear mistakes. I learned early that no one can avoid errors completely. The best progress comes from learning to work with mistakes.

Pursuing perfection slows decision-making. I have seen teams waste time avoiding errors instead of fixing issues. Mistakes, when managed well, can become stepping stones.

My experience taught me that risk is not an enemy. Instead of trying to eliminate risk, I focus on reducing its cost. This approach speeds up progress and builds resilience.

⭐ In this post, you'll learn

How to assess risk as an opportunity

Ways to build resilient systems that handle errors

The difference between process and outcome in managing mistakes

How fast iteration leads to progress

Leadership techniques for safe experimentation

🔥 #1 The perfection paradox

Perfection is an illusion. I have seen teams fall into analysis paralysis when they try to avoid every error. The constant pursuit of flawlessness often delays decisions and slows progress.

I learned that mistakes are a natural part of the engineering process. I no longer stress over every error but rather focus on evaluating risks and deciding which are worth taking. I have found that a calculated risk can lead to meaningful innovation, even if it sometimes leads to failure.

Focusing on risk management over error elimination has reshaped my work. When a risk is well-identified and planned for, the cost of failure is much lower than the cost of inaction.

For example, Amazon was preparing a big launch event for Alexa Plus recently, so it made sense for my team to…