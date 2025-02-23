I work as a software engineer, and I have spent too many hours fighting fires rather than building my career. I used to struggle with manual tasks, inconsistent reviews, and hidden tribal knowledge that slowed me down. I realized that making my processes repeatable was key to getting ahead. I started using checklists and AI automation, and my work became predictable. I began saving time and reducing errors. I am already going 2x faster.

I faced career bottlenecks when every pull request review felt like reinventing the wheel. I had wasted hours on boilerplate tests and inefficient code reviews. I learned that small, repeatable processes add up to significant progress. My work changed when I began documenting and automating routine tasks.

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I noticed that the best engineers were not just coding. They were setting up reliable workflows. They treated their daily tasks like engineering problems. This shift in mindset allowed me to focus on strategic work rather than repetitive chores.

Applying ideas from The E-Myth and The Checklist Manifesto, I now build systems that work every time, and my career has taken off.

In this post, you'll learn

How checklists reduce cognitive load and ensure consistent quality in software engineering processes.

How to set up simple, repeatable processes that reduce review time.

How AI can run automated tests and analyze code reviews.

How to combine checklists and AI to build scalable processes.

A step-by-step plan to implement checklists and AI automation in your workflow.

Why Software Engineers Need Checklists (Not Just Pilots and Surgeons)

Checklists are not just for pilots and surgeons; they are powerful tools for software engineers. Our brains are susceptible to errors, especially under pressure. Even senior engineers make a significant percentage of errors under deadline pressure, as highlighted in a NASA study. Checklists reduce cognitive load by offloading mental burden. This allows engineers to focus on higher-level tasks rather than getting bogged down in routine details.

I began using checklists when I realized that manual processes were my main bottleneck. After receiving the same code review comment repeatedly throughout the year, I knew I had to always review these comments myself. I now rely on checklists to guide my review process, and every step is recorded. This method makes it possible to spot errors before they cost valuable time.

I created checklists for repetitive tasks. I noted, "Create checklists for repetitive processes. Checklists ensure quality." My team and I started using a checklist to manage our out-of-office (OOTO) handovers. I even defined a checklist of things to do before going OOTO and returning from OOTO. The result was a consistent method that saved time and reduced mistakes when someone was absent.

By writing down the necessary steps, I removed the burden of remembering every detail. This freed my mind to solve real problems. This reduces variability and improves overall code quality. Coding style guides and code review checklists are prime examples of how standardization through checklists can elevate team performance.

Engineers must work on their systems, not just in them. Your job as an engineer isn't only to move tickets from left to right on a sprint board but to create improvements in the software delivery process.

How to Build a Code Review Checklist That Engineers Actually Use

Effective checklists for engineers are not lengthy manuals; they are concise and actionable tools. There are two primary types of checklists relevant to software engineering: READ checklists and DO checklists.

READ checklists are used when reviewing code or documents. They raise review standards and ensure a deterministic output, irrespective of who writes the code or document.

DO checklists, on the other hand, are exemplified by deployment runbooks. They ensure that manual actions follow a proven, sequential set of steps, minimizing human error during critical operations.

If a checklist takes more than five minutes to complete, engineers are likely to skip it. Brevity and efficiency are key to adoption and consistent use.

Also, checklists should not be static documents; they are living documents. If you wait until you finalize the perfect checklist, you'll never start using it. You refine your checklist by using it.