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Mastering software engineering isn't a one-time thing. You may become the best in a moment of time, but others will surpass you if you don’t keep improving.

True improvement comes from reflecting on your actions, decisions, and interactions. Taking a step back to analyze what you’ve done and how you’ve done it creates a feedback loop that drives growth.

Analyzing your actions like a neutral third-party observer has profoundly impacted my work. When I objectively evaluate my writing, conversations, and even the behavior of others, I uncover insights that would otherwise go unnoticed.

I realize I had this deliberate reflection ingrained in my soul since my days as a teenager, way before I got involved with software. And it’s not only personal experience, studies show 15 monutes a day provides an outsized return. In this post, I’ll tell you how.

In this post you’ll learn:

How to learn from your interactions, written and verbally

How to learn from things you didn’t experience yet

How I was applying this since I was a teenager.

The Power of a Third-Party Perspective

One of the biggest breakthroughs I’ve had in my career came when I started treating my own actions as data to be analyzed. By stepping outside myself, I began to notice patterns in how I communicated, coded, or handled conflicts.

I no longer minded if I got it my way or not. What started being important for me is how I did it. This way, every datapoint was an opportunity for improvement.

When you evaluate yourself this way…