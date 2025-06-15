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Staying ahead of the curve in software engineering isn't just about learning new languages or frameworks. It's about understanding how the industry evolves, and how our teams collaborate

This newsletter dives into the latest culture and methods trends.

We'll explore what's new and what's next, helping you make informed decisions to accelerate your professional journey.

We'll organize these trends from emerging ideas to keep an eye on (and adopt at your own risk), to solid practices you must adopt.

Let's get started!

🚀 #1 What to Evaluate (The Innovators)

These are potential future shifts and are worth monitoring closely, even if widespread adoption is still far from here.

Climate-conscious software engineering : It’s not only awareness of technology's climate impact. It’s about reducing software impact through deliberate architectural choices, making the climate footprint a measurable quality characteristic of software products.



The goal is to build solutions that are not only functional and efficient but also environmentally responsible.

Think of it as adding a new, critical non-functional requirement to your projects.

DevEx metrics : While DORA metrics focus on output, innovative organizations are delving deeper to measure the impact of developer experience (DevEx).



The objective is to use these metrics to genuinely understand and reduce friction within the development ecosystem. This means measuring the experience of developers and identifying practical, often low-cost, improvements that enhance productivity and satisfaction.

Impact hiring/outsourcing : Some organizations are becoming far more deliberate in their hiring and outsourcing. The aim is to move beyond just filling roles and instead take a high-impact approach to inviting people in.



This is supposed to create an environment of genuine belonging. Personally, I believe most of this is the economic uncertainty from the tariff announcement and the impact of AI in the workplace.

Systemic & Leadership Coaching: Many are turning to systemic coaching and enhanced leadership coaching to speed up the adoption of modern leadership approaches.



The objective is to cultivate leaders who can navigate complexity, create psychological safety, and empower teams effectively, leading to more humanistic and productive workplaces.

🧪 #2 What to Pilot (The Early Adopters)

These trends are gaining traction among "Early Adopters." They are worth experimenting with in your teams or projects to see how they fit your context.

AI/ML supported testing : Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly being explored to enhance software testing.



The objective is to automate more complex test case generation, improve test coverage, identify defects more efficiently, and even predict areas of code prone to bugs, ultimately speeding up delivery and improving quality.

Wellbeing and Mental Health support : The industry is increasingly recognizing the importance of developer wellbeing.



The goal here is to actively support the mental health of team members, acknowledging the pressures of the tech world. This can involve providing resources, creating open conversations, and creating a culture where “it's okay to not be okay”.

#NoProjects/Project-to-Product : This shift involves moving away from temporary, project-based teams to long-lived teams aligned with specific products or value streams.



The objective is to create deeper ownership, domain expertise, and continuous improvement, leading to better product outcomes and more sustainable development practices.



Personally, I’ve always worked like this. I’m part of a team, and my team has a scope assigned (often at the beginning of the year). This scope defines which projects I work on.

Asynchronous work : As remote work evolves, asynchronous communication and collaboration are becoming more refined.



The goal is to enable effective teamwork without requiring everyone to be online simultaneously. This can improve focus, accommodate different time zones, and offer greater flexibility, though it requires deliberate practices to maintain cohesion.



Note that asynchronous doesn’t mean from home. I work asynchronously with teams in different locations and timezones, but all of us are working from the office in our location

Team Topologies : This model provides patterns for organizing business and technology teams to optimize for flow and reduce cognitive load.



The objective is to clarify team interactions, responsibilities, and necessary communication pathways (e.g., stream-aligned, platform, enabling teams), leading to faster, safer software delivery.

Real Psychological Safety: Beyond just talking about it, early adopters are focusing on creating genuine psychological safety.



The objective is an environment where team members feel safe to speak up, take risks, make mistakes, and challenge the status quo without fear of negative consequences. This is foundational for innovation and learning.

🛠️ #3 What to Adopt (The Early Majority)