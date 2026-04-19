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Akos Komuves's avatar
Akos Komuves
19h

That's a great one with the Auth-copy thing, so AI. 😄 Coding agents often take things at face value, and unless something is structurally wrong, they rarely push back and just roll with something assuming it's a design choice. Been down the same road rebuilding our code-review agents as a team — "available" rules almost never get used. ~2-3 of 10 fire per run for us. Taste is also whats in context at turn one vs hoping it gets picked up. Just wrote about this actually. Great one Fran!

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1 reply by Fran Soto
Zhu Hang Loo (Jasper)'s avatar
Zhu Hang Loo (Jasper)
9h

For frontend, this taste is superpower. Outside of code, it's "product judgement" and "UIUX taste".

Inside of code, this article covered.

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