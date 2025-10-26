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When smartphones arrived, we thought they’d save time. Everything became fast and immediate.

Then we realized they also fragmented our attention.

AI tools are doing the same. While the model generates code, we think we’re being productive by checking Slack, reading an email, or replying to a message.

The illusion of progress hides a deeper problem: constant context shifting. You don’t lose time when AI writes code. You lose time doing many vague prmopts and endless iterations.

This post shows how to turn AI waiting time into an opportunity to focus, not a distraction trap.

In this post, you’ll learn:

How to turn AI’s “thinking time” into deep focus time

How to design an AI workflow that supports your growth

The real bottleneck isn’t AI, it’s your brain

The faster AI gets, the easier it is to fill every pause with something else. Engineers treat AI generation time as free time, but it’s not. It’s recovery time. That short gap is where your brain connects the last line of reasoning with the next. Fill it with Slack or email, and you lose the thread.

I saw this the other day when debugging some dependency injection problems. I kept prompting AI blindly, hoping for the right fix, instead of stopping to understand what the service was doing. The result was hours of trial and error. Once I slowed down and traced the code properly, everything clicked. The bug was obvious, and the fix was simple

Productivity doesn’t come from having a frantic pace. It comes from intentional iteration to do the right things in the least steps possible. Slow down to speed up later. Read the AI output before prompting the next thing. And use every pause to reflect: What’s my next question?

The AI pause

When AI is thinking, don’t switch apps. Use that time to stay in context. The pause is not a void. It’s your chance to think deeper.

Start by creating a waiting list of “micro-chores”. These are small actions that don’t switch context, like renaming variables, cleaning docstrings, or preparing the next prompt. You can tell AI to solve these, but most times it’ll be easier to use the IDE functionalities to do it yourself. They keep you moving without breaking your mental state.

Also, be mindful of the visual cues. Full-screen your IDE. Hide Slack icons. Keep a notepad open for your next steps. The point is to make distraction harder to access. Another trick I like is thinkging about what I expected the AI to output and compare it with what it actually produced. Over time, this has improved my prompting intuition.

It’s easier to delegate everything to AI: Designing a system, planning what code to write first, writing the code and tests, deploying... But AI isn’t mature enough to do it all at the highest level. Instead, think (with AI) about what’s the best for the system, break down in small tasks that AI can complete with less ambiguity...

Treat it as a peer you iterate with, not a peer you delegate all responsibility and just do what they tell you to do.

This approach makes every AI pause a reflection time. You leave the session with a clearer head and a better mental model of the problem, instead of leaving confused and with no understanding of the code.

Redesign your AI workflow for focus, not speed