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If you want to move faster, you need to prioritize action over debate.

Many software teams join endless discussions. It’s easier to theorize than to confront the unknown.

But it's simple to overcome this: let code speak. Prototypes don’t just resolve uncertainty: they eliminate pointless arguments and drive progress. They align teams and deliver results when words fail.

This isn't anything new: the same way a picture is worth a thousand words, a working prototype is worth a thousand slides in a deck. According to a study by IBM, you can deliver your projects in half the time.

In this post you’ll learn:

Why prototypes drive action.

How prototyping builds trust.

How prototypes accelerate decision-making.

When not to prototype.

Why code wins arguments

Focus on results: Prototypes shift the team’s energy from talking about problems to solving them. They center everyone on what matters: delivering value.

Demonstrates initiative: When I deliver a prototype or I deliver something not explicitly asked for, I send a clear message: “I’m not waiting to be told what to do; I’m creating solutions.” Teams trust those who back their ideas with action, not opinions.

Tangible evidence: Code transforms ideas into reality. When you deliver a working prototype, you end debates about feasibility. Instead of debating in the abstract, you present a clear, functional solution.

I learned this firsthand when I left comments on a design doc that backfired…