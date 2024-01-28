Is success reproducible?

Both success and failure have repeated patterns.

Context and wording may be different, but the principles repeat.

“All stories told have been told before. We tell them to ourselves, as did all men who ever were. And all men who ever will be. The only things new are the names.” - Brandon Sanderson

At first sight, this post may seem not actionable at all.

I won’t put you in a work scenario and tell you how to navigate the situation.

But it’s the most actionable post.

You just have to think about how the principle can apply to you.

I don’t want to ground you in my thinking.

Rather, I want you to think for yourself about these principles.

#1 Listen more than you speak

I tended to speak a lot and dominate conversations.

The best way to convince people is to bring their thinking close to yours. You won’t achieve this if you don’t know what they are thinking.

Don’t brute-force ideas into their …